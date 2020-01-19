Left Menu
Sharma flounders in final round, finishes Tied-59th

  PTI
  • |
  Abudhabi
  • |
  Updated: 19-01-2020 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 19:36 IST
Shubhankar Sharma endured an off day in the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, finishing Tied-59th with a three-over 75, here on Sunday. Sharma began well with a birdie on the second and a series of pars but a soft bogey on Par-5 took away any chance of building up a momentum.

He dropped shots on eighth, 11th, 12thand 16th. He missed fairways, found water on a Par-3 and hit some below par iron shots to total three-under 285. After seven birdies on the third day, he was disappointed at getting just one on Sunday.

"After the eighth, I just did not get going. It was the first tournament of the year. Initially the irons did not work and when they did, I missed some other chances and had as many five three-putts in the week," said Sharma. "Sure, there were some positives, too. I would like to take them as I play in Dubai next week and then Saudi. I would call the week a mixed bag. A good start in these three big events is always good for the rest of the season and I will be working on some of the things in next few days."

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old veteran and overnight leader Lee Westwood (67) finished with a two-shot win over fellow Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood (63) and Matt Fitzpatrick (67) and Frenchman Victor Perez (63). The trio chased Westwood hard, but he did not lose his grip. No one went better than 17-under. Westwood, after getting to 19-under before the turn, dropped a shot on 16th, but birdied 18thto finish at 19-under for his 25thEuropean Tour title, also his 44th professional win.

Fitzpatrick started two behind, and one group ahead, never really got any closer, while Westwood’s playing partners, Italian Francesco Laporta (74) and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (72) never got going. Westwood said, "I wasn't really paying any attention to what other people were doing. I was trying to control me, control my emotions and control what I'm working on in the golf swing. Just managed to do that. A little slip-up at 16. Really just pleased with the way I controlled myself."

Westwood now moves inside Top-30 and goes up in Ryder Cup rankings.

