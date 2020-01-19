Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashmita Chaliha, Siril Verma clinch All India Senior ranking titles

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mapusa
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 22:23 IST
Ashmita Chaliha, Siril Verma clinch All India Senior ranking titles

Assam's Ashmita Chaliha and former junior world number 1 ASS Siril Verma registered contrasting wins in the final to be crowned women's and men's singles champions respectively in the All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament here on Sunday. Ashmita defeated second seed Malvika Bansod 21-18, 21-17 in just 35 minutes in the women's singles final while Verma fought back from a game down to beat C Rahul Yadav 15-21, 21-10, 21-13 to clinch the men's singles title.

The All India Ranking tournament in Bengaluru last week and Goa this week were also selection meets for the Asian Team Championship to be held next month. Akarshi Kashyap and Mithun Manjunath has won the women's and men's titles in Bengaluru.

In the doubles events here, national champions Sikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K enhanced their chances of making it to the Indian team after getting the better of K Maneesha and Rutuparna Panda 21-17, 13-21, 21-15 in an hour and 20 minutes. Panda and Maneesha had won the women's doubles title in Bengaluru, beating the national champions.

Panda, however, made amends in the mixed doubles as she partnered G Krishna Prasad to defeat Sunjith S and Shruthi KP 21-10, 21-17 in the final. The men's doubles combination of Dhruv Kapila and M R Arjun showed the power of youth as they defeated veterans V Diju and Rupesh Kumar 21-13, 21-7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Lebanon security forces fire water cannons at stone-throwing protesters

Lebanese security forces fired water cannons at stone-throwing protesters on Sunday in a second night of violence in Beirut, which has been rocked by some of the worst unrest since demonstrations against the ruling elite began in October.Su...

Don't do something to artificially boost growth: Cong on 'data revamp' reports

The Congress on Sunday expressed apprehension over the governments reported bid to revamp official statistics to account for the unorganised sector, saying no attempt should be made to artificially boost the rate of growth. The government h...

PM Modi to interact with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' on Monday

During his Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on Monday to share valuable tips with them to ensure that they beat the exam stress. Around 2,000 students are pa...

'Kejriwal ka guarantee card' a 'jumla' and lie, allege BJP and Congress

Opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday dubbed AAPs guarantee card a jumlagimmick and a lie, saying the ruling party is staring at defeat in the February 8 assembly polls. As the Aam Aadmi Party stares at defeat in the upcoming elections, it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020