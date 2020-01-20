Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucks host Bulls, aiming for seventh straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 04:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 04:08 IST
Bucks host Bulls, aiming for seventh straight win
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The Milwaukee Bucks will go for their seventh win in a row when they host the Chicago Bulls on Monday afternoon. Milwaukee has won 11 of its past 12 contests, with its only defeat during that span coming Jan. 6 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs. The Bucks have the NBA's best record with 38 wins in 44 games.

They're also 20-2 on their home court, where they will return after Saturday's road victory against the Brooklyn Nets. But don't try telling Khris Middleton that he and his Bucks teammates have achieved something great just yet.

"You don't win a championship in the regular season," Middleton recently said to reporters. "It's a long season. We've got a long way to go." It will be a tough matchup for Chicago, which is 12 games below .500, but the Bulls are playing with more confidence after winning three of their past five contests. Chicago is coming off a 118-116 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, which included a forceful 31-14 rally in the fourth quarter.

Zach LaVine scored 42 points on 19-of-31 shooting to lead the Bulls. He is averaging 25.0 points per game on the season. "We think Zach is an All-Star-caliber player," Bulls coach Jim Boylen said to reporters.

"I think he's played All-Star basketball. I think it's a great story, with the knee injury after the dunk contests, and working his way back. He's still only played 150-some games in a Bulls uniform in three years, so to me, it's a (heck) of a story of perseverance, of toughness, of a guy working his way through it with a young team." As LaVine awaits a possible invite to the NBA All-Star Game, Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo knows he should plan on a busy All-Star weekend. The 25-year-old has been selected to the past three All-Star contests, and he is primed for a fourth straight honor during a season in which he is averaging a career-high 30.0 points per game.

Middleton is second on the team in scoring with 19.4 points per game, while Eric Bledsoe (15.1) ranks third. LaVine is tops in scoring on the Bulls, with Lauri Markkanen next on the list with 15.0 points per game. The Bulls are dealing with injuries to several other key contributors including Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (foot).

The Bucks are 3-0 against the Bulls and will try to finish off the regular-season sweep. Milwaukee won 124-115 on its home court Nov. 14 and 115-101 in Chicago four days later. The Bucks also won 123-102 in Chicago on Dec. 30. The Bulls have not knocked off the Bucks since Dec. 26, 2017.

"We've got to keep getting better game by game," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "I think we're in a great place, but we've got to play great basketball for 48 minutes and not for a quarter or two quarters. We've got to get ourselves to a place where we can compete for 48 minutes, be sharp for 48 minutes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'Sad' Prince Harry says he did not want to end royal role

Britains Prince Harry said on Sunday it brought him great sadness that he had to leave his royal duties after agreeing with Queen Elizabeth that he and his wife Meghan would step down from official roles to seek an independent future.Buckin...

Aldridge, DeRozan lift Spurs to 107-102 win over Heat

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points and DeMar DeRozan added 20 to pace a balanced San Antonio attack as the Spurs outlasted the visiting Miami Heat 107-102 on Sunday afternoon in the Alamo City. Two free throws by DeRozan and a three-point p...

Morales announces candidates for MAS party in Bolivia's elections

Former Bolivian leader Evo Morales announced from Argentina on Sunday the candidates for his socialist party in Bolivias May 3 elections, which will serve as a re-run of the disputed October vote and be the first in some two decades without...

India ranks low at 76th place on global Social Mobility Index

India has been ranked very low at 76th place out of 82 countries on a new Social Mobility Index compiled by the World Economic Forum, while Denmark has topped the charts. The report, released ahead of the 50th Annual Meeting of the WEF, als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020