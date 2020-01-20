Reports: Browns won't retain DC Wilks, eye 49ers' Woods

The Cleveland Browns will not bring back defensive coordinator Steve Wilks under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland.com reported Sunday. Wilks had been under consideration to stay after joining the Browns last season under Freddie Kitchens, but multiple outlets have reported that San Francisco 49ers defensive backs/run-game coordinator Joe Woods is the favorite for the job.

ESPN reported later Sunday that Woods is expected to get the job as long as he and the Browns can agree to a contract. The report added that Woods doesn't want to turn his focus from the 49ers until after their season ends, as they play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game late Sunday. Woods, 49, spent eight years with the Minnesota Vikings on the same staff as Stefanski, as both joined Minnesota in 2006.

While Stefanski remained in Minnesota in a variety of roles until this January, Woods spent a year as the Oakland Raiders' defensive backs coach (2014), four with the Denver Broncos (2015-18) -- including as coordinator the final two seasons -- and this year with the 49ers. Multiple outlets have reported Woods signed a one-year contract with San Francisco, allowing him to join any team once the season is over.

The 49ers' defense has been one of the league's best, finishing second in total yards and eighth in points. While a coordinator with Denver, Woods' defenses finished third in yards but 22nd in points in 2017 and then 22nd in yards and 13th in points in 2018. Wilks, 50, spent 2018 as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach but was fired after one season. The Browns finished 22nd in yards allowed and 20th in points this year.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.