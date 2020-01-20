Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/9:00 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:33 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/9:00 a.m. ET

Coco Gauff shone on her Australian Open debut on Monday as she knocked Venus Williams out of the first round in a repeat of her stunning victory over the seven-times Grand Slam champion in the Wimbledon opener last year. GOLF-WOODS-SNEAD/

Woods and Snead tied with 82 PGA Tour wins, but no comparison, says former commissioner As Tiger Woods makes his first attempt this week at surpassing Sam Snead for the most all-time PGA Tour victories, the man largely responsible for pegging Snead’s number at 82 has weighed in with his thoughts on how the two greats compare.

NBA-DEN-IND/ Pacers chase down Nuggets for fifth straight win

Doug McDermott buried two game-changing 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter and Domantas Sabonis took over down the stretch to complete a triple-double Sunday night as the Indiana Pacers rallied from behind to beat the host Denver Nuggets 115-107. UPCOMING

CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/ Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - first test, day two

Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the first test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club. 20 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-FIFA/TEBAS Soccer-Expanded Club World Cup a danger to football ecosystem - La Liga chief

Soccer's world organising body FIFA has become a disrupting force in the game by organising the revamped Club World Cup in 2021, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said, predicting that the tournament could have a damaging impact on domestic leagues. 20 Jan 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Australian Open

Round one of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. 21 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-BUR/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Burnley. 21 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Police file petitionseeking 7-days custody of Associate Prof

Police file petitionseeking 7-days custody of Associate Prof Hyderabad, Jan 20 PTI Telangana Police have filed a petition in a local court in Siddipet district, seeking seven dayscustodyof an Associate Professor of city-based Osmania U...

3 Sikhs stabbed to death in east London in clash within community

Three British Sikhs were stabbed to death after a street fight between two groups within the community in east London, Scotland Yard said on Monday. Two men, aged 29 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an investigation w...

Students clash in Bengal's Dinhata, one injured

Two groups of students clashed near Dinhata College in West Bengals Coochbehar district on Monday, leaving one of them injured, police said. The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad TMCP alleged that rowdies patronised by the BJP attacked i...

Nirbhaya's father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file

Nirbhayas father on Monday urged the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file so that time-bound justice can be delivered, claiming that the four death row convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020