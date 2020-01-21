Ozil's performance improved a lot: Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta feels that Mesut Ozil's performance has improved a lot despite the player had just two assists and no goals in all competitions this term. "The demands that we have to put on him are to make the difference every single game. To do that he needs the right structure and players around him to help him to do that," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"I think he could have had more assists and probably more goals in the games he has played under me which has been a little bit unlucky but overall I think that his performance has improved a lot," he added. Arsenal witnessed 1-1 draw in their past two Premier League games and are placed on the 10th spot in the points table.

The club will now take on Chelsea on January 22. (ANI)

