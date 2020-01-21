Left Menu
Development News Edition

No Djokovic encounter for Prajnesh, crashes out of Australian Open

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 15:44 IST
No Djokovic encounter for Prajnesh, crashes out of Australian Open

India's top ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on a chance to compete against world number two Novak Djokovic as he crashed out of the Australian Open following defeat in men's singles opening round, here on Tuesday. Ranked 122, Prajnesh, who entered the main draw as a lucky loser in the qualifiers, lost 4-6 2-6 5-7 to Japanese wild card Tatsuma Ito, ranked 22 places below him in a rescheduled first round tie that lasted two hours and one minute.

With this loss, Prajnesh lost a golden opportunity to face Djokovic in the second round. Ito will now take on the Serbian in his next match. Djokovic had prevailed over tough German opponent Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday. "Definitely he (Ito) was a beatable opponent, good draw for me and for him as well because I was also not direct entrant. Since I had three matches coming into this contest, I was more sharp in the setting but the nerves got better of me today, I was mentally off," Prajnesh told PTI.

"I never really got calm, did not find my range, not composed and that made the most impact on the match. I still had a chace in the third set, I was a break up but I let that slip. He did a good job, did everything that was necessary," he added. This was Prajnesh's fifth straight appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam event having played in all four majors last year. He had qualified for the Australian Open in 2019.

With Prajnesh's ouster, India's campaign ended in the singles event of the Australian Open as Ankita Raina, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan had exited in the singles qualifiers. In men's doubles, India's Divij Sharan and his Kiwi partner Artem Sitak will face Spanish-Portuguese pair of Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa in the opening round, while Rohan Bopanna and Japanese Yasutaka Uchiyama will play 13th seeded American brothers Bob and Mike Bryan.

In the women's doubles, Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine will take on Chinese combination of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu in the opening round.

Returning to the court after a two-year maternity break, Sania had won the Hobart International title recently partnering Kichenok.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

8 Indian tourists die due to possible gas leak in Nepal resort

Tragedy struck a group of 15 tourists from Kerala in Nepal when eight of them, including four minors, died after they fell unconscious probably due to a gas leak from a heater in their room at a mountainous resort, police said, amidst cold ...

Pavan Varma shoots off missive to Nitish, questions JD(U)'s

Disgruntled JDU leader Pavan Varma on Tuesday sought ideological clarity from party chief Nitish Kumar over extending alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar in Delhi despite having expressed apprehensions in private about the BJP-RSS leading th...

Woman, her infant daughter among three found dead in flat

A woman, her infant daughter and an unidentified man were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday morning at her rented home in Durg district of Chhattisgarh, police said. The mouths of the deceased woman, identified as Manju ...

Veg Meat alternatives at lunch on Wednesday in WEF2020 at Davos

In a unique initiative to promote sustainable diet, the organizers in the World Economic Forum have decided to observe Future Food Wednesday by offering tasty and delicious alternatives to meat at lunch on January 22, the second day of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020