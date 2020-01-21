REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-NADAL Nadal not focused on Federer's Grand Slam record

Rafa Nadal would love to add more silverware to a bursting trophy cabinet at the end of the Australian Open but says beating Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles would probably not make him any happier in the long run. SOCCER-ITALY-NAP/INSIGNE

Sorry we made you cry, Napoli captain tells young fan Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has apologised to a nine-year-old fan after the team's dismal performance in a 2-0 home defeat by Fiorentina on Saturday made the boy burst into tears.

RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND-BORTHWICK Borthwick to join Leicester as head coach

England assistant coach Steve Borthwick will take over as Leicester head coach at the end of the international season, the club announced on Tuesday. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/

Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - first test, day three Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the first test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club.

21 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX)

Cricket - England tour of South Africa - Fourth Test South Africa and England meet in the fourth and final test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, starting on Friday, Jan. 24

22 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-WORLDCUP/AFRICA (PIX) (TV) Soccer - 2022 World Cup - African qualifiers draw

The draw for the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar takes place in Cairo. The 40 countries remaining in the race for five places at Qatar 2022 will be divided into 10 groups of four. The group winners will then play off for the five places at the finals. 21 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-LIL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Coupe de La Ligue - Lyon v Lille

Lyon play Lille in the Coupe de la Ligue. 21 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-WAT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Watford

21 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion 21 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-NEW/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Newcastle United

21 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester City Sheffield United face Manchester City in the Premier League.

21 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Southampton 21 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-ARS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Arsenal

21 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to media ahead of their Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

22 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-BACH/ IOC president Thomas Bach holds a press conference

IOC president Thomas Bach holds a press conference, mainly to talk about the World Youth Winter games being staged in Lausanne. 21 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open Round two of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

22 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-DUBAI/ (TV) Athletics - Dubai Marathon - athletes' news conference

Elite runners taking part in the 21st edition of the Dubai Marathon speak to the media two days before the race. 22 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

FIGURESKATING FIGURESKATING-EUROPE/ (PIX)

Figure Skating - European Championships Skaters compete at the 2020 European Figure Skating Championships.

22 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Six Nations Launch

Tobacco Dock in London hosts the launch event for the 2020 Six Nations. 22 Jan 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

