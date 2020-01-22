Women's Olympic football qualifiers moved from China virus epicentre

Beijing, Jan 22 (AFP) Women's football qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympic Games will be moved from the Chinese city at the centre of a virus outbreak to another location in the country, the Asian Football Confederation said Wednesday.

Wuhan was supposed to host China, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia for the Group B qualifiers February 3-9, but they will now be held on the same dates in the eastern city of Nanjing, AFC said in a statement. (AFP) APA

