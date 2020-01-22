Left Menu
Southee 'looking forward' to India series after Sydney Test snub

  • PTI
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:08 IST
New Zealand's veteran seamer Tim Southee is "looking forward" to the India challenge, leaving behind the disappointment of being dropped for the final Test of Australia series earlier this month. After playing in the first four Tests of the summer -- two against England at home and two in Australia -- he was dropped for the New Year's match in Sydney, replaced by Matt Henry in the playing XI.

"It's about making that adjustment. What's gone is gone and it was very disappointing, the guys would have learnt from it, and now we've got to look forward to the Indian series," Southee was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz. Then, coach Gary Stead had said it was felt Henry would offer more pace than Southee.

But the 31-year-old is expected to lead the New Zealand attack when the five-match Twenty20 series against India starts at Eden Park on Friday. He admitted he was disappointed not to have played in Sydney but said he has moved on.

"It's disappointing. You're gutted every time you're left out. It's an absolute dream to play for NZ and every time you do miss out it hurts, but you've got to respect the decisions and try to help out and give back to the team, even when you're not playing." Southee was one of four players to play in all 12 of New Zealand's T20I matches last year and captained the side in nine of them, with Kane Williamson rested for one at the start of the year. Williamson got injured when they visited Sri Lanka and hosted England.

The regular skipper is set to make his first international appearance in the T20 format since last summer on Friday, and Southee says he will offer him whatever support he needs. "I enjoy thinking about the game and it makes you think outside of what you're doing," he said of his experience as captain.

"I also try to help Kane out as well – it's nice to have those senior guys (helping you) and Ross (Taylor) was good having captained the side in the past. "It's a different challenge when you captain and it's something I enjoyed, but Kane's doing a great job, so I'll just try to help him out." PTI PDS PDS AH

