Soccer-Former England striker Aluko named Villa Women's sporting director

  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:41 IST
Aston Villa Women have named former England striker Eniola Aluko as their first sporting director, the club announced https://www.avfc.co.uk/News/2020/01/22/aluko-villa-women-sporting-director on Wednesday. Aluko, who won 102 caps for her country and represented Britain at the 2012 London Olympics, retired as a player last week after leaving Serie A champions Juventus in December.

The forward made her breakthrough at Birmingham City before making her name at Chelsea. Villa are currently three points clear at the top of the Championship and are bidding for a promotion to the FA Women's Super League.

"I feel it's something that I'm ready for at this point in my career," the 32-year-old Aluko said in a statement. "I've always been passionate about the women's game, its development and setting cultures that drive excellence.

"I'll be helping to create a successful club in Aston Villa Women, and obviously I’m back home in Birmingham where it all started for me. I’m excited for this next step."

