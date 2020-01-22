Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby League-Williams ready to take on big role for Toronto's push

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:02 IST
Rugby League-Williams ready to take on big role for Toronto's push

Former New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams is prepared to take on the responsibility of being the focal point of rugby league’s bid to conquer North America as he prepares for his first season with Toronto Wolfpack.

Williams, who has excelled in league and union, as well as having a heavyweight boxing career, is hoping to be ready to feature in Toronto’s debut appearance in England’s Super League, against Castleford Tigers in Leeds on Feb 2. But the 34-year-old, who signed a two-year contract with the promoted club worth a reported $10 million, is well aware that his impact on the sport is expected to go well beyond his contribution on the field.

“I understand the responsibility is to use my profile, in whatever capacity I can to help grow (the game). Whether that is doing a bit more (media) or going out and speaking to young kids then I am all for it,” he told reporters at the team’s media day at Premier League soccer club Manchester City’s academy. "But is it going to change the way I am or do I feel the need to change who I am? No. I just do me and do the best I can.

"This is such a blessed opportunity to do this on and off the field and if I can open a few more doors for young kids back in New Zealand, Australia and the islands to succeed and to be a part of this, how cool would that be?” he said. Williams was part of the All Blacks World Cup-winning teams in 2011 and 2015 and played his 58th and final test at November’s World Cup in Japan in their bronze match win over Wales.

But despite a five-year absence from the 13-man game and his Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott insisting he will not rush him into action, Williams believes he will be ready for the opener at Headingley. FEELING GOOD

“I’m feeling pretty good. If I can get through the next couple of weeks then I dare say I will be putting my hand up but he has been a coach for a long time and I have been a player for a long time as well so I am sure we will have that conversation,” he said. “He understands that it is a long game and that is what we are trying to play here. I want to be flying towards the end of the year, not necessarily the start of the year.

"I have been out of the game for five years. If I do play I might be a little bit rusty but I am just banking on hard work, keeping it simple and trying to fit into how the team plays and then add my little bit of flavour to that,” he said. Toronto are conducting pre-season training in Manchester and due to weather concerns will not play at their home venue of Lamport Stadium until April 18 when they take on Hull FC.

Williams, who is of Samoan heritage, also represented New Zealand at rugby league but says he is not giving any thought to a return at international level. “I haven’t proved myself at Superleague level. Being out of the game for five years, for me to start thinking about playing for New Zealand or playing for Samoa is just ridiculous.

"I am fully focused with the Toronto boys and to see if I can still play the 13-man game," he said. Williams still feels he has something to prove in the sport, however.

"You always have that. I wouldn’t still be around without that drive to succeed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: Private sector needs $40mn investment to achieve SDGs

The Standard Chartered Bank has revealed a new report that states that Kenya need USD 40 billion investment in her private sector with the objective to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals set to achieve by 2030.The stud...

Owners of vehicles damaged on strike day get compensation

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday handed over compensation cheques to people whose cars and buses were damaged on the day of a strike called by some central trade unions on January 8. The owners of two private ve...

Colleges, universities in Nagaland remained closed due to

Almost all the colleges and universities in Nagaland remained closed on Wednesday as various students unions called for shutdown to protest against the new citizenship law. The students observed the shutdown on a day the Supreme Court hear...

Two arrested for cloning ATM cards by rigging POS machines

Two men who cloned ATM cards by rigging card-swiping machines and withdrew money from card-holders accounts have been arrested by the police here, an official said on Wednesday. Abid Ansari 34, resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Kartikeyan 32,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020