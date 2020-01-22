Left Menu
Report: Astros, Red Sox to retain World Series titles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 23:52 IST
Major League Baseball doesn't plan to force the Houston Astros or Boston Red Sox to vacate their recent World Series titles, commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday. In an interview with Fox Business Network, Manfred said the sign-stealing scandal that has enveloped the Astros and implicated the Red Sox doesn't change anything.

"I think the answer from our perspective is to be transparent about what the investigation showed and let our fans make their own decision about what happened," Manfred said. He also told the network that MLB will uphold the "long tradition in baseball of not trying to change what happened."

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council passed a resolution asking MLB to take away the 2017 (Astros) and 2018 (Red Sox) titles and award them instead to the Dodgers, losers of both series. Manfred said that it is "absolutely unclear that the Dodgers would have been the World Series champion." Last week, the Astros were fined $5 million and lost upcoming draft picks after an investigation showed the team used technology to steal opponent's signs in 2017. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year and subsequently fired.

The Red Sox, accused of the same thing in the 2018 season, remain under investigation. Manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox also parted ways last week. --Field Level Media

