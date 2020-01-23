Texans S Reid to have surgery on shoulder

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid confirmed Wednesday that he played through a torn labrum in his shoulder throughout the 2019 season and will undergo offseason surgery. The Houston Chronicle first reported the news.

Reid started 15 regular-season games and two playoff games despite the injury, missing one regular-season contest because of a concussion. He made 78 tackles in the regular season with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. "Well the news is out," Reid posted to Twitter. "I tore my labrum before the season started and played the year with it. It was painful at times but still an easy decision to continue to play! I love my team, I love my teammates, I love this city and I love to play. I will do anything to help us win!"

He added, "Honestly I didn't think I'd make it though the entire season. ... I'm looking forward to surgery and the road to recovery to dominate next season!" The Texans were eliminated 51-31 by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round during a game when they held a 24-0 lead in the first half.

Reid, who turns 23 in February, was a third-round draft pick by the Texans in 2018 out of Stanford. He has 166 tackles in his two seasons in Houston to go with five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in 2018. It is the second consecutive offseason he will need surgery after undergoing a procedure on his wrist following his rookie season.

--Field Level Media

