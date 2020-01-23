Left Menu
Tennis-Medvedev masters Martinez, bleeding nose to advance in Melbourne

  • Updated: 23-01-2020 10:25 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 10:10 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia dealt with spells of resistance from Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez and a bleeding nose on his way to a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win on Thursday to reach the third round of the Australian Open. Medvedev, a U.S. Open finalist last year, arrived in Melbourne in red-hot form, winning all his singles matches at the inaugural ATP Cup before a three-set defeat to seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-final.

The 168th-ranked Martinez, who had never won a tour-level match before his Australian Open debut this week, could only break his opponent's serve once and created three more chances for a break in the sixth game of the third set but did not have enough to challenge the clinical Russian. Medvedev's nose started bleeding while he was up 5-0 in the second set and he was back on court firing on all cylinders after a medical timeout to set up a third-round clash against Spaniard Jaume Munar or local hope Alexei Popyrin.

