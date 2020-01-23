Left Menu
  Chennai
  Updated: 23-01-2020 22:09 IST
  Created: 23-01-2020 22:09 IST
Lee Cheuk Yiu helps North Eastern Warriors gain early advantage Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI): North Eastern Warriors rode on a fine performance from world No. 18 Lee Cheuk Yiu to gain a two point advantage from three matches in the Premier Badminton League clash against Awadhe Warriors here on Thursday. Fresh from reaching the semi-finals at the Indonesia Masters, Yiu carried on his scintillating form to deliver a second consecutive win for the Warriors, beating Wong Wing Ki Vincent 13-15, 15-10, 15-11.

Lee was initially troubled by Vincents aggressive show but once he found his rhythm, he was able to take the match away from the former World No. 10. His win gave the Warriors two points (from the trump match) as Christinna Pedersen and K S Hyun won the opening mixed doubles for Awadhe Warriors.

Pedersen, the Danish star, who has two Olympic medals to her name, displayed her skills in partnership with Hyun to get the Awadhe Warriors off to a tight 8-15, 15-11, 15-14 win over the North Eastern Warriors Bodin Isara and Kim Ha Na. Later, Michelle Li beat Beiwen Zhang 15-13, 15-14 to put the North Eastern Warriors in front..

