Boxing Federation chief congratulate Mary Kom for Padma award

Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh on Saturday congratulated celebrated boxer Mary Kom on being conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in the country. "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Mary Kom on being conferred the Padma Vibhushan. Mary is an inspiration not only for the young girls and boys in the country but for all of us. Her contribution to boxing in India is unparalleled," Singh said.

"I wish her the very best and hope she betters her Olympic record. This is a very well deserved recognition. More power to you, Mary!" he added. The 36-year-old Mary Kom, also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics while also being crowned as world champion six times in an illustrious career.

The Padma Vibhushan for this year has been awarded to a total of seven prominent personalities, while 16 have been given the Padma Bhushan, 118 have been given the Padma Shri on the 71st Republic Day this year, officials said.

