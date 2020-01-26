Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dodgers fans to target Astros ... at Angels home opener

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 07:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 07:23 IST
Dodgers fans to target Astros ... at Angels home opener
Image Credit: Twitter(@Angels)

The Los Angeles Angels will represent the entire L.A. basin on the night of their home opener, inviting a vocal Los Angeles Dodgers fan group to the first home game of the regular season, the Los Angeles Times reported. Why extend such an invitation? The Angels will start their home schedule April 3 against the Houston Astros, who have been embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal that dates back to the 2017 season, the year the Astros defeated the Dodgers in the World Series.

Dodgers fan group Pantone 294, which makes multiple trips each season to visiting parks while taking over large swaths of seats, had expressed the desire to make itself heard when the Astros came to Southern California this season. But the Astros are not scheduled to face the Dodgers in interleague play. So the Angels sent out feelers to the group and now, an estimated 800 seats on the view level on the first-base side will be occupied by Dodgers fans. Visiting teams use first-base dugout at Angel Stadium.

"I like it," Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling told the Times. "The Dodgers fans are fired up. If they want to do their part, and they think that is what it is, then kudos to them. Go do it. ... I know that they are passionate, and they wanted a championship as much as we did."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Libya's Haftar makes push in western Libya

Eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar sought on Sunday to open a new front by moving forces towards the city of Misrata, which is allied to the countrys internationally recognised government, officials and residents said. In anot...

UPDATE 2-Trump to meet with Netanyahu and Gantz as he readies Mideast peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday as he prepares to release his long-delayed Middle East peace plan. Trump will mee...

UPDATE 2-Five die in California helicopter crash 5; TMZ says Kobe Bryant was killed

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020