Report: Pro Bowl considering Las Vegas, L.A.

  • Reuters
  • Florida
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 08:33 IST
  • Created: 26-01-2020 08:25 IST
Once a staple of the Hawaiian Islands and now a fixture in Orlando, Fla., the annual NFL Pro Bowl could be on its way to Las Vegas for 2021, according to a cnbc.com report. The NFL's version of an All-Star game was rumored to be on the move for 2020 before the league brought it back to Orlando. The top players in the AFC will meet the best of the NFC on Sunday.

With a new stadium for the Raiders opening in Las Vegas in 2021, the league could move the game across the highway from the famed Strip where casinos, entertainment and food options already draw a multitude of vacationers. But Las Vegas is not the only option, or even the only new stadium. The NFL reportedly is considering a move to Los Angeles as well. The Rams and Chargers are also scheduled to get a new home in 2021 with the move to a new $5 billion home south of L.A.

"It's been a great four years (in Orlando)," executive vice president of NFL events and club business development Peter O'Reilly said, according to cnbc.com. "From our perspective, it's looking at what are the other options." The Pro Bowl was at Honolulu's Aloha Stadium from 1980-2014, was in Arizona in 2015 and then back in Hawaii for 2016 before the move to Orlando in 2017.

