Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rani Rampal says she is humbled to receive Padma Shri

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 13:44 IST
Rani Rampal says she is humbled to receive Padma Shri
Rani Rampal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal on Sunday said she was humbled and honored to be named for the prestigious Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award, by the government. Rani was one of the eight sportspersons named for the Padma Awards on the eve of the country's 71st Republic Day. Rani is one of the six athletes who will be awarded the Padma Shri.

"I am humbled and honored to receive one of the highest civilian awards of our country #Padmashree I dedicate this award to my entire team & supporting staff. Elated & thankful to @KirenRijiju sir @TheHockeyIndia, coach Baldev Sir, family, friends & fans for always supporting me," tweeted the 25-year-old Rani. Rani has played more than 200 matches for India and she recently helped the country secure Tokyo Olympics berth by playing a key role in team's win over the United States in the qualification match.

Later, in a press release issued by Hockey India, she said, "This honor is a recognition for women's hockey in India. We have come a long way in the sport and I truly believe we can achieve greater results." Replying to a tweet from Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, she said, "Thank you @KirenRijiju sir for this recognition and always motivating us to work hard and bring more laurels for our nation."

In his tweet Rijiju said, "Hearty Congratulations to @imranirampal on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri! You have inspired the whole young Indian generation. Your efforts have taken Indian hockey to a new level. I'm so proud of your achievements!" Hockey India also congratulated the Rani.

HI president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said, "Coming from a difficult background, she has been a beacon of hope for Indian women who aspire to achieve something on their own but face several odds." "She has set an example to many and continues to play a pivotal role in the team's preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games."

She made her international debut in 2008 at the Olympic Qualifiers held in Kazan, Russia. After representing India at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and 2010 Asian Games, Rani was included in the FIH Women's All Star Team of 2010.

She was also included in the All Star team of the Asian Hockey Federation based on her performance in the 2010 Asian Games at Guangzhou, where the Indian team had finished fourth. Under her captaincy, India created history as they won the Women's Asia Cup in 2017 and earned a direct qualification for the FIH Women's World Cup in 2018. She was also part of the Indian squad that played at the Rio Olympics, India's first appearance in 36 years.

Celebrated boxer M C Mary Kom will be conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, while world champion shuttler P V Sindhu will get the third-highest award Padma Bhushan. The other Padma Shri winners are cricketer Zaheer Khan, former men's hockey skipper M P Ganesh, ace shooter Jitu Rai, former Indian women's football team captain Oinam Bembem Devi and archer Tarundeep Rai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball great Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash - City of Calabasas

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the city announced on its Twitter feed.It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helic...

Reports: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California, according to multiple reports. He was 41. TMZ first reported Bryants death. ABC News in Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Times are among the entities that ...

UPDATE 3-Ex-basketball star Kobe Bryant dead in helicopter crash - Washington Post

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the Washington Post reported, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.The Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Twitter that ...

Rockets G Harden (thigh) won't face Nuggets

Houston Rockets star James Harden has been ruled out for Sundays road game against the Denver Nuggets due to a thigh injury. Harden sustained a left thigh contusion when he was hit by Karl-Anthony Towns knee in the third quarter of Fridays ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020