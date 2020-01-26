Scoreboard
India Innings: Rohit Sharma c Ross Taylor b Southee 8
Lokesh Rahul not out 57 Virat Kohli c Seifert b Southee 11
Shreyas Iyer c Southee b Ish Sodhi 44 Shivam Dube not out 8
Extras: (W-7) 7 Total: (for three wickets, in 17.3 overs) 135
Fall of Wickets: 8-1, 39-2, 125-3. Bowling: Tim Southee 3.3-0-20-2, Hamish Bennett 3-0-29-0, Blair Tickner 3-0-34-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-19-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-33-1.
