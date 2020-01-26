Left Menu
No lobbying, only merit: Kiren Rijiju backs Padma Awards selection process

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday hailed Padma Awards transparent selection process saying that the awards are merit driven and there is no scope of lobbying.

  Updated: 26-01-2020 23:25 IST
  • Created: 26-01-2020 23:25 IST
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday hailed Padma Awards transparent selection process saying that the awards are merit driven and there is no scope of lobbying. Rijiju tweeted, "When I called up MP Ganesh ji to inform him about the Padma Shri, he got emotional & said, "I thought Govt has forgotten me for the Award". Thanks to @narendramodi ji's decision to make it people's Padma by transparent selection process with the mantra 'No lobbying, Only merit'."

Earlier, Rijjiu congratulated MP Ganesh for being conferred with Padma Shri. Ganesh was a part of the bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team at Munich Olympics. He also led the Indian side to the 1973 World Cup which won Silver medal. Earlier in the day, the Union Minister took to Twitter and wrote "Congratulations to MP Ganesh on getting Padma Shri. He was a member of Indian Hockey Team at the 1972 Munich Olympics and won Bronze, Captain at the 1973 World Cup and won Silver and coach of the Indian Team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics." which won India's last Olympic Gold."

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat showed her displeasure over the Padma awards list. "Who decides who shall be awarded? Are there current or former athletes in the jury? How does it even work? At the end, it all just seems slightly unfair.!!!!," she said in a statement.

On Saturday, boxer MC Mary Kom was conferred with Padma Vibhushan while shuttler PV Sindhu was honoured with Padma Bhushan. Cricketer Zaheer Khan, woman footballer Oinam Bembem Devi, hockey players MP Ganesh and Rani Rampal, shooter Jitu Rai and archer Tarundeep Rai have been conferred with Padma Shri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

