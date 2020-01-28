Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day nine at the Australian Open

  Melbourne
  28-01-2020
  • Created: 28-01-2020 09:23 IST
Highlights of the ninth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times AEDT; GMT+11):

1450 BARTY ACES KVITOVA TEST

Top seed Ash Barty came through a tough opening set before switching gears to beat 2019 runner-up Petra Kvitova 7-6(6) 6-2 in the quarter-final to keep alive Australia's hopes of a first women's champion in 42 years.

1424 JABEUR FEELING THE LOVE FROM TUNISIA

Following her straight-sets quarter-final defeat by American Sofia Kenin, Ons Jabeur reflected on the impact her Melbourne run has had back home in Tunisia. "My phone is still going crazy right now. I actually talked to the president of Tunisia. He called me, wished me good luck. That was really nice of him," Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam, told reporters.

1249 KENIN FELLS JABEUR TO SEAL SEMI-FINAL SPOT

American Sofia Kenin fired 34 winners in a solid 6-4 6-4 victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

1105 KENIN, JABEUR ON COURT TO OPEN QUARTER-FINALS

American 14th seed Sofia Kenin and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur are first up on Rod Laver Arena with both playing in their first Grand Slam quarter-final match. Local favourite and world number one Ash Barty will follow the pair onto the main showcourt against last year's beaten finalist Petra Kvitova, while Roger Federer closes the day session against American journeyman Tennys Sandgren.

Seven-times men champion Novak Djokovic faces the resurgent Canadian Milos Raonic in the evening.

