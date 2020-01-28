Left Menu
Todd Astle focussing on limited-overs cricket, ends first-class career

New Zealand spinner Todd Astle on Tuesday decided to end his first-class career to focus on limited-overs cricket.

Todd Astle focussing on limited-overs cricket, ends first-class career
New Zealand spinner Todd Astle . Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand spinner Todd Astle on Tuesday decided to end his first-class career to focus on limited-overs cricket. The 33-year-old last played a Test against Australia earlier this year. However, the spinner is finding it tough to adjust to the challenges possessed by the red-ball game.

"Playing Test cricket was always the dream and I'm so honoured to have represented my country and province in the longest form of the game. Red-ball cricket is the pinnacle, but also requires a huge amount of time and effort," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Astle as saying. "As I have got to the back end of my career I've found it harder to maintain the level of commitment required to be fully invested in this version of the game," he added.

In his first-class career, he played 119 matches and managed to score 4,345 runs at an average of 25.86. While bowling, the spinner took 334 wickets for Canterbury. He is also the highest wicket-taker for Canterbury in first-class cricket.

"I'm really proud of what I've been able to achieve with Canterbury and the Blackcaps. To have the opportunity to play a Test against Australia at the SCG was an experience I'll always cherish," Astle said. "I'm excited to now focus all my energy into the white-ball formats, as well as give more time to my young family and new business," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

