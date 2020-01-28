Esow Alben bags gold at the Six Day Berlin cycling tournament
Indian cyclist Esow Alben has bagged a gold in the men's Keirin individual event of the Six Day Berlin Tournament here. The 18-year-old finished on top of the podium, earning 20 classification points here on Monday night.
Czech Republic's Tomas Babek, who won a silver in the 2017 World Championship, came in second while Maximilian Lev of Germany took home the bronze. Earlier in the competition, the teenager had won a bronze on day two followed by a silver medal on the fourth day in the individual Keirin event.
The event is a six-day track cycling race. Each cyclist competes on every day of the competition. Riders in the Keirin event start in a bunch behind a pacer in order to progressively reach a specific speed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Esow Alben
- Indian
- Tomas Babek
- Germany
- Czech Republic
ALSO READ
Indonesia growing in popularity among Indian travelers, industrial heritage next attraction
Seven Indians detained in Sri Lanka for overstaying
Chinglensana, Sumit return to Indian squad for Pro League opener against Netherlands
Pandya trains with Indian team, bowls at nets
Pak summons Indian diplomat over 'unprovoked ceasefire violations'