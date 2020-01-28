Del Potro undergoes second operation on injured knee

Former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro, out of action since June 2019, underwent surgery on his right knee in Miami on Monday. The Argentine posted a photo on social media showing him on crutches with his right leg in a brace and the caption in Spanish and English that said: "time to go home to rest" and said thank you "for all the love and support you give me in these difficult times."

It was a second operation after Del Potro fractured his right kneecap at Queens in June. The 31-year-old former world No.3 underwent his first operation later that month in Barcelona.

He planned to return to the ATP circuit in October but continued discomfort forced him to undergo another operation. The 1.98m "Tower of Tandil" won the US Open in 2009 and silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but his career has been interrupted repeatedly by wrist injuries which forced him to undergo surgery three times.

