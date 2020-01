Soccer--Inter Milan sign Denmark playmaker Eriksen from Spurs

Inter Milan have signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract, both clubs announced on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Eriksen, at Spurs since 2013, was out of contract in June and had suffered a dip in form this season before making one of the most high profile moves so far in the January transfer window.

