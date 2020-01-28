Left Menu
Development News Edition

Advani beat Sourav 5-2 in final to claim National Billiards C'ship title

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 19:04 IST
Advani beat Sourav 5-2 in final to claim National Billiards C'ship title

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani on Tuesday claimed yet another Senior National Billiards Championship title with a 5-2 win over Sourav Kothari in a pulsating final here. After losing the first frame in the best-of-9 150-up tie, Advani bounced back with breaks of 95 and 151 to go 2-1 up.

The fourth frame was snatched by Sourav with the aid of a 135 break to level the match 2-all as the players went into a mid-match interval. On return, Advani raised his game to the next level, winning the next three frames with breaks of 135, 94 and 109 to clinch the National billiards title.

This is Advani's 33rd National title in total and 10th in the senior category. Earlier in the semifinal, Pankaj blanked Gujarat's Dhvaj Haria 5-0 with a supreme performance. The match included four 150 breaks and an 81.

"I'm glad to win this title despite an improved standard in our country's level of the 3-ball game," Advani said. "I'd like to dedicate this title to Jyotsna Savur, the wife of my coach Arvind Savur, who passed away recently. She was like a mother to me and I pray her soul rests in peace. This one is for you Aunty Jyotsna!"

The 23-time world champion will begin his National snooker campaign back at the same venue, once the qualifying rounds are over. Results:

Pankaj Advani defeated Sourav Kothari 5-2 13-150(131*), 152(95,57)-12, 151(151)-00, 62(62)-150(142), 150(135)-45, 150(94)-48, 150(109)-02.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Astros hiring Baker as manager

The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to make Dusty Baker their new manager, USA Todays Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday. Baker, 70, last managed the Washington Nationals in 2017.The Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Je...

Xi says China battling 'demon' as death toll due to virus outbreak rises to 106

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called the coronavirus a demon which should be brought under control as he met the World Health Organisation chief who assured all necessary help to contain the virus outbreak that has killed 106 peop...

BRIEF-White House Considers China Travel Restrictions - CNBC

Jan 28 Reuters - WHITE HOUSE CONSIDERS CHINA TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS - CNBC CITING SOURCES Source text httpscnb.cx36B9vMg...

IndiGo suspends stand-up comedian from flying for 6 months

IndiGo on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes from Mumbai to Lucknow. In light of the recent incide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020