Verma excels with bat, ball; Goa eye bonus point against Arunachal Pradesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Povorim
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 19:46 IST
Skipper Amit Verma led from the front with a century and a three-wicket haul as Goa put up a dominant all-round show to tighten their grip over their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture against Arunachal Pradesh here on Tuesday. Goa declared their first innings for a mammoth 589 for two with unbeaten centuries from Smit Patel (137) and Verma (122) who put on an unbroken partnership of 237 runs for the third wicket.

Earlier on the first day, openers Sumiran Amonkar and Vaibhav Govekar slammed identical scores of 160s, as all the top-four Goan batsmen struck centuries, toying the Arunachal Pradesh attack Verma was back in action with his legspin as he bowled a tidy 7-5-2-3 and shared seven wickets with Darshan Misal to skittle out Arunachal Pradesh's first innings for 83.

Following-on, the visitors were 19 for three with the Goan skipper taking all the three wickets en route to another tight figures of 5-2-3-3. Arunachal trailed by 487 runs with seven wickets in hand as second-placed Goa (30 points) looked set for a seven-point victory, jumping past Puducherry who are ahead by three points.

There was no play at Chandigharh, where Puducherry were tottering for 37/4 in reply to Chandigarh's 134. The Plate group toppers qualify for the knockouts.

Brief Scores At Povorim: Goa 589/2 declared; 124 overs (Sumiran Amonkar 160, Vaibhav Govekar 160, Smit Patel 137 not out, Amit Verma 122). Arunchal Pradesh 83; 43.5 overs (Darshan Misal 4/24, Amit Verma 3/2) and following-on 19/3; 10 overs (Verma 3/3).

