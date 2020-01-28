Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab eke out 2-2 draw against Tamil Nadu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jhansi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:01 IST
Punjab eke out 2-2 draw against Tamil Nadu

Hockey Punjab erased a two-goal deficit to eke out a 2-2 draw against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu played in a Pool A match of the senior men's national championship, here on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu scored two goals in the first half but Punjab struck back in the second half to level the score 2-2 before the final whistle.

Mareeswaran Sakthivel (13') and Selvaraj Kanagaraj (25') scored for Tamil Nadu, while Ashishpal Sharma (44') and Varinder Singh (51') found the back of the net for Punjab. Services Sports Control Board registered a comprehensive 5-2 victory over Hockey Chandigarh in their Pool A match.

Both sides were neck and neck for more than half of the match, but once Services Sports Control Board broke the 2-2 deadlock in the 42nd minute, the team raced away to a big victory. Ashis Topno (9'), Aakib Rahim (13'), Ajinkya Jadhav (42'), Rahul (51') and Jugraj Singh (57') scored for SSCB, while Harsimranjeet Singh (3') and Sanjay (32') netted goals for Chandigarh.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Central Secretariat split points after playing a 2-2 draw in their Pool B match. Every time Central Secretariat took the lead in the match, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board found a way to score an equaliser.

Mohd Shariq (32', 52') found the back of the net for Central Secretariat, while Diwakar Ram (47') and Roshan Minz (60') scored for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board. In Pool C, Punjab & Sind Bank and Association of Indian Universities also played a 2-2 draw.

Prabhdeep Singh (4') and Prince (36') scored for Punjab & Sind Bank, while Gaganjeet Singh (48') and Sukhjeet Singh (55') found the back of the net for AIU. In the last match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Canara Bank 2-1 in their Group C game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways suspends China flights over virus

London, Jan 29 AFP British Airways on Wednesday said it had suspended all its flights to and from China owing to the deadly coronavirus.We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the...

UPDATE 1-British Airways suspends all flights to China over coronavirus

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after Britain warned against all but essential travel to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.BA.com, the airlines website, shows no direct flights to China ...

Oilers' Kassian lightens rhetoric ahead of rematch with Flames

Nearly three weeks after the brouhaha that signaled the Battle of Alberta is working back to its nasty heyday, Zack Kassian and the Edmonton Oilers have their chance to exact a pound of flesh when the Calgary Flames come calling on Wednesda...

Tennis-Navratilova, McEnroe apologise for Margaret Court Arena protest

Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe have apologized for a breach of protocol at the Australian Open after being taken to task by tournament organizers for an on-court protest against Margaret Court.Navratilova and McEnroe cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020