Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conflicting reports surface over 2020 Mexico City game

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 23:51 IST
Conflicting reports surface over 2020 Mexico City game

The NFL on Tuesday refuted a report that the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will play in Mexico City during the 2020 season. FOX Sports Mexico initially reported that the AFC East divisional rivals would meet at Azteca Stadium, replacing a Dolphins' home date.

A league spokesman told multiple NFL writers, including the Boston Globe's Ben Volin and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel's Dave Hyde, that the report is inaccurate. The NFL played regular-season games in Mexico City in 2016, 2017 and 2019. A scheduled contest in 2018 was relocated to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions at the 87,523-capacity venue.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....

Zverev renews pledge to donate $2.8 mn winner's cheque to bushfire relief

Melbourne, Jan 29 AFP Alexander Zverev renewed a pledge Wednesday to donate the USD 2.83 million Australian Open winners cheque to bushfire relief if he lifts the title, after sweeping into the semi-finals. The generous 22-year-old German h...

Nine under watch in Maha for suspected coronavirus infection

A 49-year-old resident of Mumbai has become the ninth person in Maharashtra to be kept under observation for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus, a health official said here on Wednesday. The man had returned on January 21 from Wuhan, b...

UPDATE 1-UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018 - Nationwide

British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since Decembers election, industry figures showed on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020