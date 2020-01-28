Conflicting reports surface over 2020 Mexico City game

The NFL on Tuesday refuted a report that the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will play in Mexico City during the 2020 season. FOX Sports Mexico initially reported that the AFC East divisional rivals would meet at Azteca Stadium, replacing a Dolphins' home date.

A league spokesman told multiple NFL writers, including the Boston Globe's Ben Volin and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel's Dave Hyde, that the report is inaccurate. The NFL played regular-season games in Mexico City in 2016, 2017 and 2019. A scheduled contest in 2018 was relocated to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions at the 87,523-capacity venue.

--Field Level Media

