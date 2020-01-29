Left Menu
Halep marches to Australian Open semifinals

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Wednesday advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open.

  • Melbourne
  Updated: 29-01-2020 08:40 IST
Simona Halep. Image Credit: ANI

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Wednesday advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open. Halep outclassed Estonian Anett Kontaveit in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinal clash at Rod Laver Arena in 53 minutes.

Halep thrashed the 28th seeded, playing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, without dropping a set. With the win, Halep extends her head-to-head dominance against Kontaveit to 3-0, winning all of the sets contested between them.

The Romanian will now either play against Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the next round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

