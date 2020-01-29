Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

German seventh seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to beat former champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the Australian Open on Wednesday to reach his first career Grand Slam semi-final. OLYMPICS-2020-VILLAGE-PLAZA/

Tokyo 2020 unveils sustainable athletes village plaza TOKYO (Reuters) - When the world’s top athletes meet in Tokyo for the Olympics in July, they’ll be spending some of their downtime in a communal space built mostly out of reusable timber.

CHINA-HEALTH-SPORT/ Virus concern hits lengthening list of sports events

The list of international sporting events affected by a new virus outbreak in China grew on Wednesday with skiing World Cup races in Yanqing canceled and Olympic women’s football in Australia in doubt on concerns about athletes’ safety. UPCOMING

CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/ Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - second test, day three

Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the second test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club.29 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT 29 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/GOODELL (TV) Football - NFL Commissioner's news conference

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds a news conference in Miami on the state of the league ahead of Super Bowl LIV. 29 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HALFTIME-SHOW (TV) Football - NFL - Jennifer Lopez and Shakira expected to brief the media ahead of Halftime show

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to light up the halftime stage at Super Bowl LIV and will speak to the media about putting on one of the most anticipated live performances of the year. Jan 30

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (TV) Golf - European Tour - Saudi International

Day one of the Saudi International. Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are among the names who have signed up to play. Jan 30

GOLF-PHOENIX/ Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open first round

Coverage of first round from TPC Scottsdale, where Rickie Fowler is defending champion. Jan 30

IRAN-BULGARIA/TAEKWONDO Iranian taekwondo competitor moves to Bulgaria, eyes Olympic games

The Bulgarian taekwondo federation and Iranian taekwondo competitor Farzad Zolghadri, 27, who won a silver medal at the World Cup in Mexico in 2015 will give a press conference on Thursday, expected to shed a light on Zolghadri's plans to compete for the Balkan country as soon as the next Olympic games in Tokyo. 30 Jan 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-ITA/ Rugby - Wales announce team for Six Nations opener against Italy

Wales coach Wayne Pivac will announce his team to take on Italy in their Six Nations opener in Cardiff on Saturday. 30 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - England - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Manchester City v Manchester United Manchester City face Manchester United in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals. 29 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool

29 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-PFC-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Coupe de France - Pau v Paris St Germain Pau play Paris St Germain in the Coupe de France.

29 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-FIO/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - Inter Milan v Fiorentina Inter Milan host Fiorentina in a Coppa Italia quater-final

29 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

30 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-REZ-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Real Zaragoza v Real Madrid Real Zaragoza host Real Madrid in a Copa del Rey last-16 tie.

29 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

30 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open Action from the semi-finals of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

30 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

