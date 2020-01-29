Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sapporo given go-ahead to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:51 IST
Sapporo given go-ahead to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

Tokyo, Jan 29 (AFP) The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) on Wednesday formally gave its blessing to Sapporo as a potential candidate city to host the 2030 Winter Games. Sapporo, on Japan's snow-swept northern island of Hokkaido, staged the 1972 Games and was recently chosen as the venue for the marathon and race walk events at this year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo because of fears over the severe heat in the capital.

The JOC will notify the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of its decision in the coming days after completing the formality of approving Sapporo's bid in the absence of any interest from a rival municipality, officials added. IOC President Thomas Bach praised Sapporo as a potential candidate for 2030 earlier this month following a meeting with the city's mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto in Lausanne.

Sapporo previously expressed an interest in hosting the 2026 Olympics, since awarded to Milan-Cortina, but city officials feel they are better placed for a successful run at 2030. Salt Lake City and Barcelona also have their eye on entering the race to host 2030.

The IOC angered Tokyo 2020 organisers last October by moving the marathon and race walks to cooler Sapporo, located more than 800 kilometres north of the capital, after fears the extreme summer heat could pose a health risk to athletes, officials and spectators. AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Singapores Shiok Meats hopes to hook diners with lab-grown shrimpShiok Meats, a Singapore-based start-up whose name means very good in local slang, aims to become the first company in t...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein lunged at her in SoHo apartmentMimi Haleyi, one of the woman former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Im in an apocalypse American student trapped in coronavirus-hit Chinese cityFor almost a week, 21-year-old American-born college student Nicholas Schneider has been trying and failing to...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Former actress says Weinstein groped, propositioned herA costume designer and former actress told jurors in Harvey Weinsteins rape trial on Wednesday that the former producer grop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020