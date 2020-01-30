Left Menu
Development News Edition

Led by Stamkos, Lightning rally to defeat Kings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Flo
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 12:00 IST
Led by Stamkos, Lightning rally to defeat Kings
Image Credit: Twitter(@TBLightning )

Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Erik Cernak delivered the go-ahead score early in the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 4-2 road victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Tyler Johnson also scored for the Lightning, while goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves. Nikita Kucherov had two assists to extend his points streak to five games. Stamkos also has a five-game points streak.

The Lightning are now 1-1 in a pair of road games after the All-Star break. Tampa Bay entered with three defeats in their previous five games following a 10-game winning streak. Tyler Toffoli and Alex Iafallo scored goals for the Kings, who lost their fifth consecutive game and fell for the eighth time in their past nine games. Jonathan Quick had 20 saves for Los Angeles in the team's first game after the break.

It was the second time in the past two weeks the Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Kings. They earned a 4-3 shootout victory at home over Los Angeles on Jan. 14 when Kucherov tied the score with 1:15 remaining in regulation. Cernak's game-winner, his fourth on the season, came at 4:13 of the third period when he ripped a shot from the top of the right circle that Quick did not appear to see because of traffic in front of the crease.

Stamkos tied the score 2-2 at 11:58 of the second period, The Lightning peppered the Kings goal on a power play before scoring immediately after the teams returned to equal strength. Stamkos' second goal was scored into an empty net in the final second of the game. Johnson scored his 12th of the season for Tampa Bay at 5:48 of the second period. Toffoli gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 6:44 of the first period on the power play with his 13th of the season, while Iafallo added his 11th of the season for a 2-0 lead at 1:18 of the second period.

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty saw his consecutive games played streak end at 460 when he was a scratch because of an undisclosed injury. It was the longest games-played streak in Kings history and the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-U.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping

Several deaths and potentially hundreds of illnesses tied to e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine vapor, often flavored, without smoking, have been reported by the U.S. public health agency.Lawsuits on behalf of young consumer...

Falcons' Blank rooting for Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV, and he isnt being shy about it. When asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he was rooting for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Blank was direct with...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...

UP CM holds high-level meeting over Farrukhabad incident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday evening convened a high-level meeting on the Farrukhabad incident, where more than 15 people, including children, have been held hostage. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Principal Secr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020