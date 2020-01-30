Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lillard's triple-double carries Blazers past Rockets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 12:34 IST
Lillard's triple-double carries Blazers past Rockets
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Damian Lillard recorded 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-112 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Lillard made six 3-pointers to tie the NBA record of 33 over a four-game stretch. The mark was originally set by Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors from Feb. 22-27, 2016.

CJ McCollum added 22 points and Trevor Ariza tallied 21 as Portland won for the third time in the past four games. Carmelo Anthony collected a season-best 13 rebounds as the Trail Blazers held a 50-39 advantage on the boards. Hassan Whiteside recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Gary Trent Jr. and Nassir Little had 10 points apiece for the Trail Blazers, who shot 51.7 percent from the field and 13 of 36 from 3-point range.

Houston's Russell Westbrook scored 39 points, the eighth time in his past nine appearances he has recorded 30 or more points. James Harden had 18 points but shot just 5 of 18. He has made only 69 of 210 shots (32.9 percent) over his past 10 appearances. Ben McLemore and fellow reserve Austin Rivers had 17 points apiece as the Rockets lost for the sixth time in the past nine games. Houston shot 42.6 percent, including 17 of 47 from behind the arc.

The red-hot Lillard is averaging 48.5 points over the past four games. He scored a franchise-record 61 points against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20 and has followed with efforts of 47, 50 and 36 points. Lillard knocked down 3-pointer No. 33 over the four-game span to give the Trail Blazers a 114-95 lead with 6:11 left.

Houston later pulled within 118-107 on a 3-pointer by Rivers with 2:40 remaining, but Portland held off the charge. Lillard scored 25 first-half points, and the Trail Blazers held a 71-60 lead at the break.

The Trail Blazers used a 17-2 run during the second quarter to open up a 63-51 lead with 2:15 left in the half. Portland's advantage grew to 88-69 on Ariza's 3-pointer with four minutes left in the third quarter. The lead was 97-82 entering the final stanza.

McCollum's basket pushed the advantage to 20 for the first time at 105-85 with 9:09 remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day

Banks and asset managers called on Thursday for a one-year trial of a shorter trading day for European stock exchanges to make markets more efficient, lift volumes and attract more women. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe AFME...

FACTBOX-U.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping

Several deaths and potentially hundreds of illnesses tied to e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine vapor, often flavored, without smoking, have been reported by the U.S. public health agency.Lawsuits on behalf of young consumer...

Falcons' Blank rooting for Shanahan in Super Bowl LIV

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIV, and he isnt being shy about it. When asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if he was rooting for San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Blank was direct with...

China virus triggers global rush for protective masks

From South Korea to the Czech Republic, Chinas coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive surge in demand for protective masks, with factories scrambling to fill orders and shops selling out. The virus, which first appeared in the Chinese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020