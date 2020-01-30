Left Menu
Khelo India scheme will help kids become Olympic medallists: Kidambi Srikanth

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday said that the Khelo India scheme will help a lot of kids becoming Olympic medallists in the future.

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth . Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday said that the Khelo India scheme will help a lot of kids become Olympic medallists in the future. "I think it's very important for youngsters to have financial support. It lifts the burden off the parents and also helps athletes attain their targets. The Khelo India scheme will take care of all expenses once the athlete is included in the program. So, we can definitely see a lot of kids becoming Olympic medallists in the future," Srikanth said in a statement.

Athletes performing well at the Khelo India Games will be inducted into the Khelo India scheme. The scheme helps the athletes with equipment and first-class infrastructure so that the sportspersons can go on to perform for India at the highest level. Srikanth feels that Khelo India University Games will start a new sporting culture in India.

"The Khelo India University Games is going to start a new culture where the colleges and universities will adapt sports into their study system. Ultimately, this will help more people take up sports," he said. The first edition of the competition is set to be held in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1, 2020.

Despite admitting that he has gone through a 'tough phase', Srikanth said he is fully determined to regain full fitness for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "I really want to participate in the Olympics and do well. I know I have gone through a tough phase in the last six months, but I am looking forward to regaining my full fitness and doing well. I think the Indian badminton contingent definitely has a very good chance of doing extremely well at the Olympics if we are consistent in the tournament," Srikanth said.

Srikanth credited coach Pullela Gopichand for the growth of badminton in the country. "I would like to credit Gopichand sir for the growth of badminton in India. He has created so many champions from his academy. He has built such a good infrastructure when there was nothing at one point," he said. (ANI)

