Soccer-Wolves sign Portuguese winger Podence from Olympiakos

  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:46 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:46 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus, subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. Podence, who can play on either flank, signed a 4-1/2 year deal to give Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo a fresh attacking option for the second half of the campaign.

No financial details were disclosed, but BBC reported Wolves agreed a deal worth 16.6 million pounds ($21.8 million) with Olympiakos for the 24-year-old player. Sporting Lisbon academy graduate Podence has made 27 appearances for Olympiakos across all competition this season, claiming five goals and five assists.

He reunites with his former Sporting team mate Rui Patricio, and will begin training with the Wolves squad ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Manchester United. "It was always a childhood dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I look at this achievement as a dream come true," Podence told Wolves' club website.

"My individual goals are to play as much as possible, help the team with goals and assists and collectively, I’d like to qualify for the Champions League." At international level, Podence has played at five different youth levels for Portugal, including the under-21s with Wolves' Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota in 2017. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds)

