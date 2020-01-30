Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton yet to open contract negotiations with Mercedes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 20:22 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton yet to open contract negotiations with Mercedes
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he is yet to start talks with Mercedes to extend his contract beyond this year, despite media reports they had stalled already over wage demands.

The 35-year-old Briton denied the speculation in a post, subsequently deleted, on Instagram. "FYI (Team principal) Toto (Wolff) and I have not even spoken about the contract yet," he said.

"Nothing is being negotiated currently, papers making up stories." Reports in Italy had suggested Hamilton was seeking $60 million a year.

Red Bull's motorsport head Helmut Marko was then quoted by Autobild as saying only Ferrari would be willing to pay such an amount for a driver. Ferrari said last year that chairman John Elkann had met Hamilton socially, fuelling speculation about a future move to the Italian team.

Hamilton's last contract talks turned into something of a paddock saga, with the eventual announcement of a two-year extension in 2018 following months of speculation. "I just kept delaying it. I had a contract in place so I didn't feel like I had to rush," the champion, who conducted his own negotiations, said at the time.

Hamilton's future is already in the spotlight after Ferrari last month committed long-term to Monegasque youngster Charles Leclerc and Red Bull made sure Max Verstappen was locked in for four more years. The pair are both considered Hamilton's heirs apparent, and their contract extensions mark them out as the future of their respective teams, making a Hamilton move from Mercedes less likely.

The Briton, who joined Mercedes from McLaren at the end of 2012, gets on well with Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas and has said going elsewhere would not be an easy decision. Mercedes want the Briton to stay but the situation has been clouded by uncertainty over Wolff's own future and the German manufacturer's commitment to a sport it has dominated for the past six years.

Ole Kaellenius, chief executive of parent Daimler, said on Wednesday that Mercedes was not preparing to leave Formula One, after reports that the matter would be discussed at the next board meeting. Mercedes launch their new car on Feb. 14, with testing in Barcelona starting five days later.

The season opens in Australia on March 15 with Hamilton chasing several Formula One records, including Ferrari great and Mercedes predecessor Michael Schumacher's 91 wins and seven titles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 204 in province

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 42 to 204 as of the end of Jan. 30.There had been a further 1,220 ...

Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australias east coast, authorities said on Friday Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that ...

NBA-Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next months All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part ...

Singapore Airlines to reduce capacity to mainland China in February due to virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the coronavirus epidemic.The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020