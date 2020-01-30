Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Michael Bloomberg tackles gun violence in Super Bowl campaign commercial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 20:39 IST
UPDATE 2-Michael Bloomberg tackles gun violence in Super Bowl campaign commercial
Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will make addressing gun violence in the United States the focus of his 60-second commercial that will air during Sunday's Super Bowl, the campaign said on Thursday. The billionaire former New York mayor, a late entrant into the race for the Democratic nomination, will face off against President Donald Trump, who will also have a campaign commercial during the game. Both candidates are spending up to $11 million each to reach nearly 100 million viewers expected to tune in for the National Football League championship game in Miami.

A 30-second spot in this year's Super Bowl sold for up to $5.6 million, according to Fox Corp, which will air the game. The Trump campaign has not revealed details of its commercial, but has said on Twitter it will first release the ad to supporters who send a text to the campaign.

"People will be rooting for different teams in the Super Bowl, but virtually all Americans - including people in both parties and a majority of gun owners - support universal background checks and other common-sense gun laws," Bloomberg said in a statement. The commercial features gun violence activist Calandrian Simpson Kemp, whose son George grew up playing football and was shot and killed in 2013 when he was 20 years old.

"Lives are being lost every day. It is a national crisis," she says in the commercial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Yp0yN8UxVg&feature=youtu.be released on Thursday. "I know Mike is not afraid of the gun lobby." The ad will air shortly after the halftime show during the game that pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

Bloomberg chose to focus on gun violence because of his long history of work on the issue, and because "it's an issue that the vast majority of Americans agree on," Julie Wood, national press secretary for the Bloomberg campaign, said in an interview. She added that 90% of Americans support universal background checks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 204 in province

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 42 to 204 as of the end of Jan. 30.There had been a further 1,220 ...

Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australias east coast, authorities said on Friday Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that ...

NBA-Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next months All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part ...

Singapore Airlines to reduce capacity to mainland China in February due to virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the coronavirus epidemic.The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020