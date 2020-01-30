Left Menu
Akhtar's words are also as blunt as his bowling: Kaneria

Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria on Thursday said that Shoaib Akhtar's words are also as blunt as his bowling while adding that he did not get any support from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after his ban from cricket.

Danish Kaneria . Image Credit: ANI

Earlier in December, Akhtar had said that players refused to eat food with Kaneria just because he was a Hindu. Kaneria, on Wednesday, answered a Twitter user's question in which the user had asked "Shoaib Akhtar pulled u in headlines...How did u feel? #AskDanish".

Answering the question, Kaneria tweeted: "His words are also as blunt as his bowling. It is a fact that I didn't get any support from PCB. They don't want to even talk to me. I feel that I am being punished for being a player from the minority community in Pakistan. #AskDanish." The 39-year-old Kaneria, who played 61 Tests for Pakistan, is the second Hindu to feature in the Pakistani cricket team after Anil Dalpat. (ANI)

