Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh stun South Africa in U-19 World Cup

Bangladesh stunned South Africa by 104 runs in the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 World Cup here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Potchefstroom
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 21:38 IST
Bangladesh stun South Africa in U-19 World Cup
Bangladesh stunned South Africa by 104 runs in ICC U-19 World Cup (Image: Cricket World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh stunned South Africa by 104 runs in the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 World Cup here on Thursday. With this victory, Bangladesh have secured a place in Super League semifinals.

Chasing 262, South Africa started their innings at a slow pace and lost their opener Khanya Cotani (15) in 10th over. Jonathan Bird (35) who looked settled was dismissed b Rakibul Hasan in 14th over. Proteas lost the flurry of wickets, reducing the side to 77-4. Luke Beaufort and Jack Lees tried to consolidate the innings and took the side past 110-mark.

After the dismissal of Lees (19) in the 32nd over, the host suffered a sudden collapse and were reduced to 153-8. Only Beaufort looked in control as he smashed half-century for the team. Bangladesh bowlers continue to dominate the match and reduced South Africa's innings on 157, pulling off a stunning victory of 104 runs. Bangladesh's spinner Rakibul Hasan bowled outstandingly well and took five wickets in the match.

After being put in to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a good start as the openers stitched a 60 runs stand between them for the first wicket. However, Bangladesh suffered two blows after the dismissal of Pervez Hossain Emon (17) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (3), reducing the side to 73-2. Tanzi Hasan and Towhid Hridoy played aggressively and stitched a partnership of 57 runs for the third wicket. Tiaan Van Vuuren took the wicket of Hasan (80) in the 28th over. Shahadat Hossain then joined Hridoy and the duo partnered for 98 runs, as they took the side past 230 run mark.

Hridoy got out after smashing 51 runs off 73 balls while Hossain remained unbeaten on 74* and powered the side to 261 runs in 50 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Hubei says coronavirus deaths rise to 204 in province

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 42 to 204 as of the end of Jan. 30.There had been a further 1,220 ...

Heatwave threatens to stoke Australia's deadly bushfires despite containment efforts

Firefighters will struggle to contain deadly fires as soaring temperature and strong winds stoke the threat of more blazes across Australias east coast, authorities said on Friday Since September, Australia has been battling bushfires that ...

NBA-Bryant tribute part of sweeping changes to NBA All-Star Game

The number 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of next months All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA said on Thursday with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come. As part ...

Singapore Airlines to reduce capacity to mainland China in February due to virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the coronavirus epidemic.The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020