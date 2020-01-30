Left Menu
Soccer-Hertha Berlin win race to sign Piatek from Milan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 23:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 23:20 IST
Hertha Berlin have completed the signing of Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday. No financial details were disclosed but German newspaper Bild reported Hertha will pay 22 million euros ($24.4 million) plus add-ons for the Poland international.

"I'm so happy that this transfer got done," Piatek told Hertha's club website. "The way this club is going really convinced me that this was the right move for me and I’m so excited to play with my new team mates."

Piatek had been strongly linked to a number of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur. The 24-year-old moved to Serie A in 2018, joining Genoa from Polish club Cracovia.

Piatek netted 11 times in his first season at Milan, having joined the club in January, but he has scored only five goals in this campaign and lost his starting position to Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Piatek made his Poland debut in 2018 and helped his country qualify for this year's European Championship.

