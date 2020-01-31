Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney Sixers defeat Melbourne Stars by 43 runs in BBL

Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Stars by 43 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:35 IST
Sydney Sixers defeat Melbourne Stars by 43 runs in BBL
Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Stars by 43 runs (Image: BBL's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Stars by 43 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Friday. With this win, Sydney Sixers have qualified for the finals of the BBL.

Chasing 142, Stars lost a flurry of wickets at the start of their innings reducing the side to 26-3. Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, and Peter Handscomb were dismissed after making 5, 4, and 4 respectively. Stars were in deep trouble as Nathan Lyon dismissed Nic Maddinson (16) in eighth over. Seb Gotch joined Glenn Maxwell for a brief period as Steve O'Keefe removed him in the ninth over. After adding five runs to the total, Maxwell too got out after playing a knock of 16 runs.

Wickets kept tumbling for the Stars and side was bundled out on 99, handing a 43 runs victory to the Sydney Sixers. Clint Hinchliffe was the only batsman that showed some character and remained not out on 25. After being put in to bat first, Sydney Sixers' openers Josh Philippe and James Vince stitched a 47 runs partnership for the first wicket. Adam Zampa dismissed Vince (12) in the seventh over of the innings. In next over, Philippe too got out after playing a knock of 34 runs off 28 balls, reducing the side to 54-2.

However, Steven Smith and Moises Henriques put on 4o runs stand for the third wicket. Sixers suffered two blows as the side lost Henriques (16) and Smith (24) in consecutive overs. Sixers were in a spot of bother after Daniel Hughes, Sean Abbott, and Ben Dwarshuis got out cheaply. Hughes, Abbott, and Dwarshuis were dismissed after playing knocks of 3, 7 and 2 runs respectively. Jordan Silk's knock of 25 runs took the side to 142/7 in their full quota of 20 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Exploitation of judicial process by convicts should be debated: Union Minister

Union MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that there should be a debate on how convicts of heinous crimes in India exploit the judicial process to delay their execution, in order to make way for the required reforms. There is...

PM holds meeting with NDA allies, says alliance represents India's diversity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met leaders of parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance NDA on the first day of the budget session of Parliament. He said in a tweet that the alliance represents Indias diversity and dynamis...

Aston Martin's lifeline buys carmaker time as SUV hits road

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and investors have rescued Aston Martin with a 500 million pound cash injection that analysts say will help stabilize the British carmaker whose first sport utility vehicle SUV is set to hit the road.Str...

UPDATE 4-Joy and sadness: how the world is reacting on Brexit Day

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, ending its 47-year membership of the worlds biggest trading bloc.Reactions from leaders in Britain, and from around the world, were a mix of joy, resolve, sadness and resig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020