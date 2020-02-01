Left Menu
FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the San Francisco 49ers

  Reuters
  01-02-2020
  • Created: 01-02-2020 00:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

Brief profile of the National Football Conference's (NFC) San Francisco 49ers, who play the American Football Conference's Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Miami. Founded: 1946. Began play as a charter member of the All-America Football Conference (AAFC) and joined the NFL in 1949 when the leagues merged.

NFC titles (season): 7 (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994, 2012, 2019) Super Bowl titles (season): 5 (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994)

- - Head coach: Kyle Shanahan. Hired by the 49ers in 2017, Shanahan was previously the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons and was in the position when the team lost Super Bowl LI at the end of the 2016 season.

He has also previously served as offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He is the son of former NFL coach Mike Shanahan - -

Starting quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo. Drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft and served as a backup to Tom Brady in two Super Bowl victories. Traded to the 49ers in 2017. Garoppolo tore his ACL during a Week 3 game in 2018 and was out for the rest of that campaign but stayed healthy during the 2019 season. - -

2019 regular season record; 13-3; 1st in NFC West division Week 1 - at Tampa Bay, won 31-17

Week 2 - at Cincinnati, won 41-17 Week 3 - vs Steelers, won 24-20

Week 4 - Bye Week Week 5 - vs Cleveland, won 31-3

Week 6 - at Los Angeles Rams, won 20-7 Week 7 - at Washington, won 9-0

Week 8 - vs Carolina, won 51-13 Week 9 - at Arizona, won 28-25

Week 10 - vs Seattle, lost 27-24 Week 11 - vs Arizona, won 36-26

Week 12 - vs Green Bay, won 37-8 Week 13 - at Baltimore, lost 20-17

Week 14 - at New Orleans, won 48-46 Week 15 - vs Atlanta, lost 29-22

Week 16 - vs Los Angeles Rams, won 34-31 Week 17 - at Seattle, won 26-21

- - NFC playoff seeding: 1

- - Path to the Super Bowl - First round bye; Beat Minnesota 27-10 in the divisional round; Beat Green Bay 37-20 in the NFC championship.

