Rockies, SS Story agree to two-year contract

The Colorado Rockies and shortstop Trevor Story have agreed to terms on a two-year contract, the team announced Friday. The deal buys out the final two years of arbitration for the two-time All-Star.

The Rockies did not announce financial terms of the contract, with multiple reports indicating it is worth $27.5 million. Story, 27, batted a career-best .294 last season with 35 home runs and 85 RBIs in 145 games.

In 544 career games over four seasons, the two-time Silver Slugger winner has batted .276 with 123 home runs and 347 RBIs, all with the Rockies.

