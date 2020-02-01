Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trail Blazers' Anthony (personal) to sit out vs. Lakers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 06:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 05:58 IST
Trail Blazers' Anthony (personal) to sit out vs. Lakers
Representative image Image Credit:

Portland Trail Blazers power forward Carmelo Anthony will not play in Friday's road game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. While the team listed Anthony's expected absence as "personal," Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic shed a bit more light on the matter.

Anthony will not play Friday night against the Lakers "because of his continued grieving and emotions over the loss of Kobe Bryant on Sunday," Charania reported in a video posted to the Stadium account on Twitter. Anthony, 35, was close friends with Bryant, who died Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Anthony posted a note on Instagram on Tuesday in which he said Bryant told him that he planned to attend Friday's game. "I hate when I have so much to say, but I can't put any of it into words," Anthony posted. "The times I have the most to say are the times that I can't talk. I'm screaming inside but I can't be heard. YOU don't know how hard it is to try to pretend to smile when I have these clouds of emotions.

"... This pain is almost unbearable Champ! Why you bro? Why GiGi? Why leave Vanessa with this Sadness and Pain. WHY? This will never make sense to me. I know I'm not suppose to question GODs Will. I know GOD doesn't make mistakes. It just seems like It always rains the hardest on those who deserve the sun. There are moments in life when there's simply NO words to describe the pain within. This is one of them. YOU will continue to be Loved. YOU will be missed." Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard had no issue with Anthony's decision to miss Friday's game.

"I respect (Anthony's decision to sit out). I know him and Kobe had a great relationship," Lillard told USA Today Sports. "It's something he was not ready to face and deal with. We all respect his decision." Emotions are expected to be raw on Friday for the Lakers, who haven't played since their 108-91 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. Los Angeles was scheduled to face the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday, but the NBA granted the Lakers' request to postpone the game as the club grieved.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

UPDATE 1-End draws near in Trump impeachment trial as Democrats likely to fall short in vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Biden slams Trump for cutting health programs before coronavirus outbreak

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Friday criticized President Donald Trump for reducing U.S. oversight of global health issues before the coronavirus outbreak.We have, right now, a crisis with the coronavirus, said Biden, who i...

NBA All-Stars to wear Nos. 2, 24 in tribute to Bryants

NBA All-Star Game tributes to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all of the victims in a helicopter crash Sunday continue to take shape with the jersey details for both teams revealed for the Feb. 16 contest at C...

UPDATE 2-U.S. declares coronavirus a public health emergency

The Trump administration on Friday declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and said it would take the extraordinary step of barring entry to the United States of foreign nationals who have traveled to China.Starting...

China virus death toll rises to 259, infections surge

The death toll from Chinas new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259 and the tally of confirmed infections has surged to nearly 12,000, the government said on Saturday.The National Health Commission said in its daily update that 46 more peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020