MLB notebook: Rockies, SS Story agree to 2-year contract

  • New York
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 07:06 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 06:57 IST
The Colorado Rockies and shortstop Trevor Story have agreed to terms on a two-year contract, the team announced Friday. The deal buys out the final two years of arbitration for the two-time All-Star. The Rockies did not announce financial terms of the contract, with multiple reports indicating it is worth $27.5 million.

Story, 27, batted a career-best .294 last season with 35 home runs and 85 RBIs in 145 games. In 544 career games over four seasons, the two-time Silver Slugger winner has batted .276 with 123 home runs and 347 RBIs, all with the Rockies.

--All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement after he spent 16 years in the major leagues, playing for seven teams, including the Detroit Tigers and both the New York Mets and Yankees. Granderson started his career with Detroit in 2004 and played there through the 2009 season. In 2007, he hit a career-best .302 and led the major leagues with 23 triples. He was selected to the American League All-Star team in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

His best season was with the Yankees in 2011, when he led the major leagues with 136 runs scored and an American League-leading 119 RBIs, both career highs. He posted back-to-back 40 home run seasons, blasting 41 in 2011 and 43 the following season. --The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed left-handed pitcher Derek Holland to a minor league deal, according to multiple reports, with the deal including an invitation to spring training.

Last season, Holland, 33, compiled a 2-5 record with a 6.08 ERA in 84 1/3 innings over 51 appearances, pitching in relief and as a starter for the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs. Holland is 78-78 with a 4.54 ERA in 295 career appearances (222 starts).

--The New York Mets signed veteran first baseman Matt Adams to a minor league contract, the team announced. The Mets are familiar with the left-handed-hitting Adams after he played most of the last two seasons with their National League East rivals, the Washington Nationals. Adams hit .226 last season with the World Series-winning Nationals, smacking 20 home runs with 56 RBIs in 111 games (71 starts).

Adams, 31, has proved to be a valuable contributor off the bench, with his 11 homers and 49 RBIs leading all active pinch hitters -- though he struggled as a pinch hitter in 2019, going just 3-for-33 (.091) with 19 strikeouts in that role. --The Pittsburgh Pirates signed infielder JT Riddle with details of his guaranteed major league deal not revealed.

It means the career .229 hitter over three seasons with the Miami Marlins is expected to make the Opening Day roster. Riddle is a shortstop who did see time in center field last season, but is not expected to unseat Kevin Newman at shortstop in Pittsburgh. The Pirates' trade of center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks could open outfield options for Riddle, who batted just .189 in 51 games with the Marlins last season and had 25 hits with 42 strikeouts.

