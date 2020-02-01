Left Menu
Lillard's 48 lifts Blazers past Lakers after tribute to Kobe

  01-02-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Damian Lillard scored 29 of his 48 points in the second half, and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers spoiled the Los Angeles Lakers' celebration of the life of the late Kobe Bryant with a 127-119 victory on Friday night. Lillard, who just missed recording his second straight triple-double, also had 10 assists and nine rebounds. He connected on 7 of 12 3-point attempts and 17 of 30 shots from the floor.

Hassan Whiteside had 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting while adding 12 rebounds and five blocks, and CJ McCollum contributed 19 points for Portland. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 37 points, 15 boards and five blocks. LeBron James finished with 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Kyle Kuzma had 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Lillard scored 23 points in the third quarter as the Blazers outscored the Lakers 43-34 for a 103-96 advantage heading into the fourth. Portland increased the margin to 12 early in the fourth quarter before Los Angeles rallied. The Lakers cut the gap to three on a 3-pointer by James with about eight minutes remaining but got no closer as the Blazers answered with clutch baskets down the stretch.

There were a host of tributes and musical performances throughout the affair, including a moving pregame speech by James, as the Lakers played their first game since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others perished in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. The tributes continued after the opening tip. Like many teams in the NBA this week, the Lakers took an intentional 24-second violation followed by the Blazers committing an eight-second backcourt infraction, both in honor of Bryant's uniform numbers.

There were 15 lead changes in the first half before two foul shots by Avery Bradley lifted the Lakers to a 62-60 edge at the break. Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony didn't play for personal reasons but indicated in an Instagram post he wasn't emotionally ready to perform because of the death of Bryant, a good friend.

Lillard scored 30-plus points for the seventh consecutive game. He is averaging 44.3 points in that stretch, which includes a franchise-record 61-point outing against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20. --Field Level Media

