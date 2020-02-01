Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's tri-nation series: India look to improve fielding as they take on Australia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 12:59 IST
Women's tri-nation series: India look to improve fielding as they take on Australia
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

The Indian women's team will look for an improved show in the fielding department to complement its fine bowling when it takes on Australia in its second game of the tri-series here on Sunday. India are on top of the points table after the Harmapreet Kaur-led side beat England by five wickets in the tournament opener on Friday.

India put up a fine bowling performance, led by their spinners, to restrict England to 147, which was followed by a match-winning unbeaten 42-run knock by skipper Harmanpreet. In the bating department, the top four including young Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmapreet were all among runs, but the middle order comprising Veda Krishnamurthy and Taniya Bhatia struggled.

However, India were far from impressive when it came to fielding with Harmanpreet, Jemimah and Veda dropping catches, apart from misfields, and they side will will look to quickly pull up their socks. "I'm really happy that our young players could play with freedom. We have to work hard on our fielding. We need to improve." Harmanpreet had said after the match.

Defending T20 world champions Australia, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back after going down to England in a thrilling game that was decided via a Super Over on Saturday. The Australian bowlers remained largely unsuccessful against England as only opener Beth Mooney starred with the bat.

The home side will take confidence form the fact that India had lost both their matches against them in the tri-nation T20 series in 2018. Squads:

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (capt), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns, Tayla Vlaeminck India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parween, Poonam Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Market indices tumble after Budget announcements

Equity indices were on a downward swing during afternoon on Saturday as proposals in the Union Budget 2020-21 failed to cheer investors. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced cuts in income tax rates for individuals and scrapping of...

Sitharaman cuts short Budget speech after feeling unwell

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday cut short her Budget speech as she felt unwell after speaking for a record 160 minutes in Lok Sabha. Sitharaman had only two pages of her Budget speech unread when she appeared uneasy and was...

Kunal Kamra serves legal notice to Indigo Airlines over flying ban

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has issued a legal notice to Indigo Airlines, which had suspended him from flying with it for six months for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami during a flight and making a video. In the legal notice issued on F...

Budget 2020: Rs 9,000 crore allocated for senior citizens' welfare

While presenting her second Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre this year has allocated Rs 9,000 crore for the welfare of senior citizens.Also, the government has al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020